Hundreds honor fallen Arizona officer at a candlelight vigil

CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO) — A community came together to honor fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. He was killed in the line of duty during a chase on Thursday night.

Hundreds gathered at Compass Christian Church to celebrate his life at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night. “Chris was definitely a wonderful person, law enforcement officer and community leader,” said Earlonzo Hogue, retired Chandler Police officer. Loved ones, strangers and fellow men and women in uniform honored Farrar.

He was a man of faith and everyone talked about how kind and helpful he was. “He was made to be a police officer. He would run into the face of danger when other people ran away,” said Brian Jobe, pastor at Compass Christian Church. It also served as a place and time for people to heal. “It is a great loss. There is sadness, no doubt,” said Earlonzo Hogue, retired Chandler Police officer.

People also left behind flowers at a growing memorial at the Chandler Police Department.

Office Farrar was killed in a lengthy police chase that stretched several cities in the East Valley and two counties. Police say Jonathan Altland was driving a stolen car when he hit Farrar and Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda, who is in critical condition at the hospital.

