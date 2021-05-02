Milwaukee activists and community members calling for peace

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — On Saturday, May 1, The People’s Revolution, local activists and other community members held a peace march through the Sherman Park neighborhood.

It was a way to say they’re aware of the increased gun violence in the city.

“I have lost over seven members of my family to gun violence within the last two years,” Shantel Carson said. She is a member of All of Us or None Wisconsin.

The group started from Sherman Park where a 17-year-old was shot to death a week ago.

“I just want the violence to stop, our communities didn’t use to be like this.”

People say the city is in the middle of a crisis and they’re asking Milwaukee politicians to come to the table.

“Where is the mayor, where are the politicians, where is the alderman when the community needs them,” Brandon Wilborn said. He is a community activist.

Milwaukeeans say more activities and job access are two key factors in curbing the violence.

“We need things in our community that can prevent people from even turning to crime.,” Vaun Mayes tells CBS 58. He is also community leader.

While they’re hoping for support from leadership, they too say they’re committed to the part they play in helping reduce gun violence.

“We have to take the time out of our time, from kicking it at the bar, sitting in the basement, smoking something to take the time out and get in the streets, meet this young people,” Justin Blake said. He is Jacob Blakes uncle.

The Office of Violence Prevention also out in the community passing out resource bags on Saturday. It focused on the areas that have been hit hard by violence.

“Any community that needs healing, they need presence, they need proximity of people who care about them,” Derrick Rodgers said. Rodgers is the Director of 414 Life.

