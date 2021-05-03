2 groups put on ‘Say Their Names’ art exhibit

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — First Congregational United Church of Christ is working with the YMI Cultural Center to promote racial healing through art. Together, the predominantly white church and African-American cultural center are putting on a collaborative “Say Their Names” art exhibit.

Church leaders said they reached out to YMI to learn more about the impacts of racism. This exhibit is their way of sharing what they’ve learned. It showcases photographs and artwork from local people who’ve documented the fight for racial justice over the last year.

“We have been transformed in the conversations that we’re having. And, as a mostly white congregation, we have so much to learn about the effects of racism on people of color. So, we are learning by listening and we are learning by observing this artwork,” First Congregational United Church of Christ pastor Kim Buchanan said.

The pair will host an official gallery opening May 7. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 and is open to the public.

The artists will talk about their work, a singer will perform, then the group will view the exhibit at the YMI.

“Say Their Names” is exhibiting at the Asheville FCUCC’s Oak Street Gallery from 1-4 p.m. May 1-29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays concurrently with The Gallery at YMI exhibit, which shows through May 12.

