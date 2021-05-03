2 killed and 7 injured in overnight shootings in New Orleans

National-World

Two shootings in New Orleans overnight left two people dead and seven others injured, police said Sunday.

The first shooting happened in the city’s Fifth District shortly before midnight. Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds, the New Orleans Police Department said.

All five were taken to a hospital. Late Sunday morning, police said two had died.

In a separate incident, two people were shot in the Central Business District around 2 a.m. CT (3 a.m. ET), NOPD tweeted. The conditions of those two shooting victims were not immediately released.

Police have not released additional information on the shootings, such as possible motives or whether any suspects are in custody.

This weekend’s shootings follow a shooting last weekend that left five people injured on the city’s famous Bourbon Street.

Correction: Based on information provided by the New Orleans Police Department, an earlier version of this story and a map misstated the number of victims in a shooting in the city’s Fifth District. Five people were shot, two fatally.