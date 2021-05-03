2 women killed, dog injured in stabbing inside home, police say

National-World

BOSTON (WCVB) — Two women are dead after they were stabbed inside a home in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Officials say officers responded to a triple-decker at 26 Taft St. shortly after 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

The responding officers found two women suffering from stab wounds inside the home. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified.

Police have arrested a suspect, identified as 34-year-old Marcus Chavis of Dorchester. He will be arraigned on Monday morning.

Danny O’Donoghue, who lives nearby, says he spoke with one of the victims — who he says was in her 60s — earlier in the day.

“She was just a very good neighbor,” O’Donoghue said. “When I first moved in, I invited her to my cookout and ever since then, she would say: ‘Hi, sweetheart! Hey, baby!’ She was just a very good neighbor.

“I didn’t see this coming at all, so this is very, very heartbreaking,” he added.

A Boston police official at the scene told NewsCenter 5 that a dog was injured during the stabbings. The dog was taken to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center.

Two children were inside the home when the stabbings happened. They did not suffer any physical injuries, but they were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

“At first, we saw two kids come out of the house, who I’ve seen before in and out of the house, and they were in tears,” said witness Alex Moschetto.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the stabbings. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME, which is 27463.

Residents in need of emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

