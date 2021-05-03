Dog brutally attacked by a bear

National-World

GRANBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Granby family’s dog is recovering after it was attacked by a bear last week.

The family says the dog, named Murphy, was attacked after the bear entered their yard over a 5-foot fence around 11 a.m. on April 26.

Murphy was rushed to the vet where he underwent emergency surgery.

Following the attack, the family is asking the local board of selectmen to pass an ordinance regarding birdfeeders, but says more needs to be done before additional farm animals, pets, and children are hurt or killed.

