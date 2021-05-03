Dog stabbed multiple times recovering after additional surgery, Animal Foundation says

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — UPDATE (MAY 1) — The Animal Foundation said Alexander required an additional surgery on Saturday morning.

“Alexander was septic because the original surgery on his intestines failed, which is common with damaged tissue,” they wrote in the update. “Alexander is a fighter. Please continue to send all of your positive thoughts to aid in his recovery. We know that you are all rooting for him!”

Their team said they have been in contact with the dog’s family and are “expecting a happy reunion” if he pulls through. “We are certain that his family was not involved in causing this harm to Alexander in any way.”

Donations raised for Alexander ensured he was able to get the highest level of care, they said.

No additional details of who injured the dog were released due to the ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Animal Foundation is seeking donations toward the care of a dog that was brought to them with multiple stab wounds.

According to the rescue, Alexander had stab wounds to his side, neck and front legs.

The Animal Foundation said that their vet services team quickly treated Alexander’s pain and tended to the wounds on his neck and legs.

Alexander was then rushed to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for emergency surgery for the gash in his abdomen. “The stab wound to his side was so deep and so severe that they had to remove Alexander’s spleen and part of his intestine,” the Animal Foundation said.

Alexander’s surgery was a success, according to the group, but he will need to stay at the animal hospital for several days to recover with IV fluids and antibiotics.

The Animal Foundation is seeking donations to help with Alexander’s care: animalfoundation.com/urgentneed/2021/04/alexander

