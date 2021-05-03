Driver killed by tree brought down during severe storms

National-World

DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — A driver died Monday after a tree fell on their car during severe storms in Douglasville.

Douglas County firefighters responded to an emergency call about a tree on a car and a possible occupant inside around 10:36 a.m. on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring St. in Douglasville.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle,” Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said. “Firefighters had to extricate the driver who we are only identifying as a male at this time until next of kin are notified.”

