More than 300 gunshots ring out at shopping center; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, May 2 around 11:30 p.m. near Midtown Center at 60th and Capitol.

The victims, a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said more than 300 gun shots were fired at the scene, which video on social media showed as crowded with young people in cars playing music, dancing and socializing. The location is often referred to as ‘Club Midtown’ because of the gatherings.

Acting Chief Norman said the amount of shots fired in a span of minutes is unlike anything he has investigated before.

“I have had my fair share of investigations, large investigations, as a former homicide detective, former homicide supervisor, a former district commander,” Norman told reporters in a video conference. “I have never seen something like this before in this context.”

Norman said he is concerned about the uptick in violence as the summer approaches.

“We’re not even to memorial day weekend which is usually is sometimes unfortunately for us the start of unfortunate incidents,” Norman said.

The shooting happened Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson’s district.

“It was insane. It was crazy. I have never ever heard that many gunshots, ever,” said Johnson. “I’ve lived this city my entire life and I lived in some of the most depressed neighborhoods in Milwaukee, and I have never heard that amount of gunfire in one fell swoop over the course of several minutes.”

Johnson told CBS 58 he was dismayed the shooting came on the heels of another high profile shooting in Green Bay as well as following other shootings in the city and state.

“There’s something that Wisconsin is becoming known for, unfortunately, it’s beer, cheese and mass shootings,” Johnson said.

Johnson also pushed for ‘common sense’ gun reform in Wisconsin.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

