Search efforts continue for missing Houston mom Erica Hernandez

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Family and friends of missing mother of three, Erica Hernandez are hanging onto hope as their search efforts continue.

It has been 14 days since Erica was last seen. Her family, along with community volunteers, split up into groups and were passing out fliers Sunday throughout Houston after search efforts were impacted by weather conditions for the second weekend in a row.

Family members describe Erica as a loving mother.

They said that she’s a single mother who works full-time to care for her three children. She even donates plasma twice a week, trying to bring in more money for her household.

Her son, Dennis, turned 16 years old on Wednesday. Erica’s sister, Ashley Hernandez, said there’s no way in this world his mom would miss his birthday.

“It’s about bringing my sister home to her children. My nephew’s birthday is coming up. It’s going to be a hard 16, I’ll tell you that. Please find it in your heart to look at your camera, think about what happened Sunday last week,” said Hernandez on Tuesday. “I really do think she’s in danger. There’s no reason why we can’t find her vehicle. I do think she’s in danger. I really do.”

Erica hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of April 17 when she left a friend’s house in the 6000 block of Benning Drive in southwest Houston.

Erica’s vehicle is described as a 2020 GMC Black Acadia with Texas plates MKJ 3303 with an “Aggie Mom” decal on the back of the vehicle. It remains missing as well.

Family said Erica left her friend’s home around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She reportedly sent a text around 3:04 a.m. stating she was “five minutes away from getting home.”

Ashley Hernandez told ABC13 detectives that she believes Erica was spotted near S. Post Oak and Court Road. That’s where the family has turned the focus of their search and other routes that she may have taken to get home.

Anyone with information on Erica’s whereabouts or her vehicle is asked to HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

