The Humane Animal Welfare Society “one ups” its mission with a new animal care center

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DELAFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals’ slogan is teach, train, and live humane.

This 77-acre former horse farm in the town on Delafield is considered to be a destination for youth, families, and pets to bond with nature.

It’s also a place where animals can be housed who don’t do so well in sheltered environments. The location lends itself to plenty of outdoor space with hiking trails and camper play areas.

The remodeled riding arena also allows for plenty of indoor space as well. Fun activities and games have animal themes, and kids will learn about animal welfare without even realizing there’s a lesson.

The address to the Center to W330 S1205 County Road C in Delafield.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.