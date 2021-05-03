Woman hit, killed, in apparent street racing incident

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car that was reportedly racing another car late Sunday night in Phoenix.

The crash occurred in the intersection of 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix around 9:30 p.m. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Kenny Overton, this crash involved two cars and one of them caught on fire. A bystander pulled the unconscious woman from her SUV and began performing CPR.

Overton says when fire crews arrived at the scene, they quickly put the fire out and transported the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Charissa Coleman to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says the officers learned that an Infinity Q50 car that was driven by a 34-year-old man was speeding west on Indian School Road when it hit Coleman’s Jeep Patriot that was trying to make a left turn from Indian School Road to 91st Avenue.

Police say two cars were racing on Indian School Road when one of the drivers hit Coleman. She was pronounced dead at the hospital and the suspect driver was transported with minor injuries. The driver of the Infinity remains in the hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries. The other racing vehicle, a black Camaro, sped off after the crash.

The intersection is still closed while police continue to investigate. Charges are also pending based on further investigation.

