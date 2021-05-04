Asian woman bashed in head with hammer near Times Square

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD wants your help finding whoever attacked an Asian woman Sunday near Times Square.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue.

Police said two women were walking when they were approached by the suspect, who told them to take off their masks and then struck one of the women with a hammer.

The 31-year-old victim was hospitalized with a cut to her head, but is expected to be OK.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack as a possible bias crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.