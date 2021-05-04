Baltimore City fire says units were sent out less than minute after getting call

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles R. Ford addressed allegations Tuesday that the department did not have any units to respond to a quadruple shooting in Carroll Park over the weekend.

A 22-year-old man is dead and three others are injured from that shooting. It happened in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, or Carroll Park, at around 8:11 p.m. Sunday night.

He says they received a call at 8:12 p.m. and they had two units sent out less than a minute of getting the call. At 8:23 p.m., two more units were requested.

“As you see, there were units available to respond in this incident,” Chief Ford said.

He said units responded, rendered care and transported patients to area hospitals, noting the messaging on the audio was “incorrect and inaccurate,” and not from their communications, the statement was made on the ground.

Chief Ford blamed the miscommunication on people only hearing “part of the story.”

“I think that people are being a little bit overzealous with inaccurate or incomplete information,” he said, adding the units that responded did a “fantastic job.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.