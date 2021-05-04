Body found floating in Arroyo leads to homicide investigation

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque Police is handling the discovery of a body floating in an arroyo Monday as a homicide.

According to Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews got a call about two people in the Flood Channel near Claremont Avenue and Algodones Street.

When rescue teams arrived, they saw a man and a mannequin further down the Hahn Arroyo.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene to help with the rescue and just before 7 p.m. crews pulled the man’s body from the water.

APD is now handling he investigation and tell KOAT it is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details are available at this time.

