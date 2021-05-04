Boston barber back on the job after freak accident, open-heart surgery

National-World

BOSTON (WJZ) — It’s tough to get an appointment with Steve Silva. “Pretty busy, booked up like every day,” Silva said.

The Beacon Hill barber’s loyal client list is long and it’s been awhile since customers sat in his chair.

“I missed being here,” said Silva.

Steve is back at his post at the Boston Barber Company following a freak accident at the shop in February. He tripped and fell onto his own scissors.

“This was my worst nightmare,” he said.

Colleagues and customers rushed in to help him. EMTs quickly took over. Steve eventually ended up having open-heart surgery.

“I’m feeling good. On the off days a little tired,” said Sliva. “I’m just glad I was able to I guess recover quickly. I think. A lot of people didn’t think I’d be back this fast.”

Silva says it was his family, dog and customers who helped him get through recovery.

“I would get a text, ‘hey just seeing how you’re doing’ you know stuff like that. It was pretty nice of them,” said Silva.

Steve is working a few days week before going back full time and says he picked up right where he left off.

