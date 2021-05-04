Firefighters cars broken into at the fire station as they were responding to a fatal car wreck

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Detectives are trying to find the person who broke into Atlanta firefighters’ cars overnight.

The break-in happened in southeast Atlanta at Fire Station 2 located at the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, firefighters were responding to a fatal crash on Jonesboro Road early Tuesday morning.

While firefighters were at the call, someone broke into five of their vehicles.

A police spokesperson said “nothing significant was taken”, but firefighters will have to replace their car windows.

In 2017, CBS46 reported on nearly 30 vehicle break-ins at fire stations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.