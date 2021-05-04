National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MAGGIE VALLEY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two owners from a Maggie Valley Inn are going viral after posting what some are calling a gross message on their kiosk.

Maggie Valley Inn owners say ‘no regrets’ after posting divisive sign

“Right now, the kiosk says ACAB, the barrel is rotten,” Kitty Currin said.

She and her husband Cody Currin have run the Our Place Inn in Maggie Valley since 2015, but it’s only recent that the inn’s online presence has really exploded.

“Last that I checked, our post had reached 100,000 people,” Kitty Currin said. “So, while it’s a little bit of an extreme acronym, I would say it’s reached a lot of people a lot faster than anything else we’ve done.”

Kitty and Cody Currin have run the Our Place Inn in Maggie Valley since 2015, but it’s only recent that the inn’s online presence has really exploded thanks to a controversial sign. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

The Currins believe it’s the acronym, which stands for, All Cops Are B#######, that’s really sparked the response.

“It’s basically an acronym that’s come up because of years of people suggesting we need police reform, and we’ve done it politely,” Kitty Currin said.

Which is why they said this type of message was needed.

“I have probably over 200 phone calls in the last 48 hours of every hour of the night,” Cody Currin said.

Some messages they received have even been life-threatening, but the Currins said it was worth it to get the message out there.

“No regrets,” Cody Currin said.

But, up the road from the inn, Holiday Motel owner Robert Edwards has some regrets about the Currins’ message.

“I have the opportunity with a sign on the side of the road to express my view, and I don’t think the message being displayed down the road reflects our community,” Edwards said.

So, he put up his own sign, “Welcome, we proudly support our law enforcement. One love-all humanity.”

“It is to show solidarity with the grand majority of our community and those who support law enforcement, in response to the unfortunate gross message, in my opinion, that’s being displayed down the road,” Edwards said.

Other local businesses on the strip have added similar signs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.