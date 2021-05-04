Man responsible for killing 3 people at Jewish Community Center dies in prison

National-World

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The self-avowed anti-Semite convicted of murdering three people on the Jewish Community Center campus in Overland Park, Kansas, in 2014 has died in prison.

A notice from the Kansas Department of Corrections said Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional facility.

Cross was on death row after being convicted of capital murder in the deaths of William Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood and Terri LaManno at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom.

In recent weeks, Cross’s attorneys had been working to have his death sentenced overturned, stating that he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial or during the penalty phase and that the death penalty is unconstitutional.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before rendering a guilty verdict at trial.

Cross, also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, said he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. All three of his victims were Christian. He admitted to the shootings multiple times, including in court in front of the jurors. His defense was about whether his anti-Semitic beliefs drove him to do it.

Officials with KDOC said it is believed that Cross died of natural causes, however, an autopsy is set to be performed in this case. Cross had been imprisoned within the Kansas Department of Corrections since November 2015.

The Corporon family shared their thoughts on Cross’ death in a Facebook post.

