Truck driver recalls the moment winds flipped his big rig over during severe storms

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A tornado has not been confirmed in South Fulton but one truck driver who was flipped upside down said he witnessed its impact Monday. Powers crews remained lined along Fulton Industrial Boulevard where the storm hit the hardest in South Fulton. From warehouses to cars, Fulton County leaders told CBS46, the National Weather Service will be surveying it all Tuesday morning.

“A bunch of rain came and then the trees right in the back of us started going real bad. The gate snapped next,” Jumarel Richie said. “Next thing I know, I saw the ground with a bunch of wind going–that’s when my truck just completely capsized and turned over and slammed into the other truck.”

Richie arrived early from Arizona for his Georgia delivery, so he says he stayed inside his truck at Westgate Parkway around 11 a.m. waiting for workers eventually begin loading it. At some point before 11:30 a.m., he believes he saw a tornado strike his semi. The driver says ‘miraculously’ he has no injuries.

“I’m still going to go to the hospital and make sure, but I was able to climb out of the truck and been walking ever since.”

Aside from fear for himself, he immediately began worrying for the others around the area.

“I was like ‘oh no the security lady–I thought she was gone.” Adding, “I’m glad the other driver was inside.”

A driver for an Alabama trucking company, R.E. Garrison, shot video of the damage. The trucking company tweeted that all of its drivers and equipment were safe. Fortunately, it’s a similar story across Fulton County.

Two warehouses were pummeled by heavy rains and winds, but officials confirm there were no serious injuries at the Bonded Service Warehouse and Best Warehousing and Transportation sites.

Fulton County Chairman Robert Pitts surveyed damage throughout the afternoon. Pitts told CBS46, the county is expecting an official assessment soon.

He continued, “there’s a possibility we need to be prepared in case more is coming so we want to take care of what’s happened here today but also be prepared for what may come tomorrow.”

Crews will restore power for dozens throughout the night, clearing roads then it’s back to work again come morning.

It’s also back to work for Jumarel Richie who’s his blessings after leaving his truck unscathed. And after driving for more than a decade, he’s leaving his truck with a new lesson, too.

“Wait inside [the building] while you’re getting loaded instead of waiting in the truck,” he explained. “I’ve done it a million times, I’ve been driving for about 15 years and never thought it was going to be a problem.”

