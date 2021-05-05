Social media star asking for your help to clean up city

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A Philadelphia social media star recognized around the country is asking for help to move his mission forward. Terrill Haigler has had a heck of a year.

“I’ve literally found my purpose,” he said.

In June 2020, Haigler was a Streets Department sanitation worker when he started the Instagram account Ya Fav Trashman, a behind-the-scenes view of life as an essential worker.

“Sanitation workers are the hardest working people in this city,” Haigler said.

It went viral. He sold T-shirts to raise more than $32,000 for PPE for sanitation workers.

Now, Haigler has left the Streets Department to make Ya Fav Trashman an LLC, his full-time business.

He sells merchandise, has sponsors, and even started doing political consulting.

But he never lost his desire to clean Philly’s streets.

“That includes doing neighborhood cleanups every week, civic engagement and figuring out how to attack illegal dumping here in Philadelphia,” Haigler said.

That’s where he’s asking for help. He started a GoFundMe for a new 2021 Ram 1500.

“With the pickup truck, I will be able to host and haul a lot more rakes, brooms, trashcans, trash bags, gloves, masks,” Haigler said.

In only a few weeks, he is more than halfway to his $50,000 goal.

“I feel like Phila gotten behind me and they support me,” he said.

Haigler is holding neighborhood cleanups every Saturday in May.

