Two dead after a plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, officials say

An aircraft crashed into a home late Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the police department said.

Two people died in the incident, the Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said, according to CNN affiliate WDAM.

Emergency personnel on the scene said it was a small civilian plane, WDAM reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and is investigating the incident, police said. Residents are being advised not to touch or remove any debris.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.