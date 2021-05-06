An attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo has turned into a hostage situation in Minnesota

National-World

There is an active hostage situation stemming from an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in St. Cloud, Minnesota, according to the bank and law enforcement officials.

St. Cloud officers were called to the bank around 2 p.m. CT Thursday for reports of a possible robbery in progress, St. Paul Police said.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Staci Schiller confirmed an active hostage situation inside the bank.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation,” Schiller said. “We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

St. Cloud police said they do not have any reported injuries at this time and confirmed the FBI is assisting with their investigation.

St. Cloud is approximately 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis.