‘Arrow came in as an owner surrender,’ now has new job with police department

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Only on CBS3. A local police department has a new member of its force who has two legs up on bad guys — and a second chance on life.

Sometimes, life is all about finding the people who can bring out the best in you.

“Arrow came in as an owner surrender,” Debbie Bucci with Burlington County Animal Shelter said.

Arrow, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois mix, knows that lesson firsthand, and on Wednesday, he was reunited with the rescuers who gave him a second chance.

After a failed adoption, the Burlington County Animal Shelter and Rescue 22 Foundation, which trains service dogs for disabled veterans, had a better idea.

“I thought that Arrow sounded like a dog that might have some working capabilities,” Angela Conner with the Rescue 22 Foundation said.

Meet Police Chief Ted Krimmel, who leads the charge to bring K9 officers back to Lower Southampton.

“The last time we had a dog was the 1960s,” Krimmel said. “He is a great addition to the department.”

And Kyle Heasley, the officer paired with Arrow.

“Arrow is with me 24/7,” Heasley said. “We’re best buds. We’re partners. We do everything together.”

Over the past few months, Arrow’s been through intensive tracking and narcotics training, giving officers another tool in the fight against crime.

“Say we have a criminal running from a scene of a crime,” Krimmel said, “We can get the dog there. The dog can usually pick up on his scent of someone who is scared.”

While still finding time to be a dog.

“He’s always in my office trying to get treats and snacks and such,” Krimmel said.

And most importantly, finding his purpose and a forever home.

“It is an all-around great opportunity for everyone, for Arrow, getting a new lease on life, for the department, the community,” Heasley said.

