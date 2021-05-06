Caught on video: Woman intentionally rams car into vehicle

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A woman intentionally ramming her car into another car is caught on tape.

Some people will watch this video and be shocked, but community advocates aren’t. They say the violence is nothing new and there is a lot more than just what’s in this video.

Cellphones were rolling at Hampton and Sherman when a woman rammed her car into another car. Two women in the victim’s car get out and start kicking the suspect’s car. Then the suspect circles around and rams the victim’s car again.

A woman screams that her baby is inside the car.

At the end of the video someone fires gunshots.

Community activists say this video tells a story of what’s going on across the city: violence happening because tensions are high.

“It’s a struggle,” said Elizabeth Brown, a community activist with Justice Wisconsin. “It’s a warzone. You’re talking about people in the worst situations they’ve ever been in.”

Brown and Tory Lowe, another community advocate with Justice Wisconsin, say even before the pandemic people were battling abuse, poverty and unemployment, and with Covid-19 things are worse than ever.

“I’m just asking people to just be nicer to people because these are not normal circumstances,” Lowe said. “And you never know what a person is thinking or what they’re going through and it can easily turn into something tragic if tempers flair.”

Lowe says the victim in this case reached out to him.

“The girl told me that situation resulted from an incident where her friend had an issue with the girl who rammed her car,” Lowe said. “And the girl saw her and took it out on her.”

Police say they are investigating a reckless endangering safety incident. No injuries were reported and so far no arrests have been made.

If you have information about what happened, call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

