Groom accused of raping wedding guest before his nuptials

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A man is accused of raping a wedding guest before he was set to get married in Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Omar Delaney was arrested April 20 after a woman told police he had raped and sexually assaulted her. According to court records, Delaney faces three felony charges of sexual assault.

According to an arrest report, wedding guests and the groom and bride went to the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street to explore the city before the wedding. One of the guests that came to town for the wedding said she had a few drinks, but was never out of control.

Around 11 p.m., the group returned to Luxor. The groom reportedly offered to assist the woman back to her room. The arrest report said the groom used her room key to open her door and followed her inside without being invited.

The woman said Delaney began making comments about his and her body, the report said. Delaney also exposed the woman’s breasts, according to the report, and she tried to scoot away from him.

Delaney eventually left but the woman didn’t realize he still had the room key, the report said. Delaney came back, claiming he left something in the room. Delaney then offered to help the woman get ready for bed and he performed a sex act on her, the report said.

Delaney left the room again and the woman hurried into bed and tried to sleep, the arrest report said. Delaney entered the room again and raped the woman, the report said.

As he left, Delaney reportedly told the woman that the interaction would be, “our little secret.”

After the rape, the woman went to the room of another wedding guest to disclose what happened, but Delaney was in the room, the report said. The woman said she just had a bad dream and left. The woman eventually called her mother before calling police.

When police tried to interview Delaney, he said he didn’t want to speak until he had an attorney.

Court records show Delaney was granted a $10,000 bail on the condition he stay out of trouble and not contact the victim. His next court date was set for July 26.

