Police-involved crash, shooting shuts down highway for hours

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The northbound lanes of the West Side Highway have reopened, six hours after a carjacking led to a crash and police-involved shooting near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at 46th Street.

It started when police got a report of a Toyota Camry carjacked from a woman at West 31st and Broadway before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Soon after, police spotted the stolen vehicle on the northbound West Side highway and pulled it over.

He was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village to be checked out, where it was confirmed he was not struck.

He has a prior criminal record. Charges against him are pending.

The two officers who made the traffic stop were taken to Bellevue Hospital for tinnitus, ringing in the ears.

The West Side Highway was closed in both directions for hours as the police investigation continued.

The southbound lanes reopened by 6 a.m., and the northbound side was back open by 8 a.m.

