Some restaurants forced to raise prices as food costs get higher

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Not only are restaurants having to deal with staffing problems, but now rising food prices are causing issues.

Everything from chicken wings to beef have skyrocketed during the pandemic and now at some restaurants it is affecting the price you pay.

“Chicken wings are so high these days,” said Maurice White, Owner of Big White Wings. “It used to be like $75 to $65 per case, now they’re a $135 a case.”

White can deal with a slight increase, but not a nearly 100% jump.

“My customers come in, they ask me oh you raised the price on the wings,” he tells us. “I had no choice, If I don’t raise them I’d be out of business and I’m not trying to do that.”

The chicken shortage is being blamed largely on the pandemic and other foods are also being affected.

According to government figures, consumer goods increased .6% in March, the largest amount in about a decade.

Experts say grocery store staples are rising because of higher gas prices and an increase in demand as the country opens up.

“Commodities have been crazy,” said Pete Blohme, Owner of Squid Ink. “The supply chain has been very very affected by all of this.”

Blohme owns Squid Ink in Downtown Mobile. He also owns three other restaurants in the area. He says at some of his places he was forced to raise prices in some categories.

“Restaurants operate on very slim margins,” he said. “We have very little profit margins and when all of a sudden the commodities start jumping up like that typically you print a menu you’re stuck with it.”

This is not just impacting restaurants. Chances are you have probably seen higher prices at the grocery store. Some big companies are already saying prices could go even higher.

