Statue of Jesus at Waltham Church beheaded

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A statue of Jesus outside St. Charles Chapel on the south side of Waltham was beheaded over the weekend.

“It pains me to see any attack on the faith, on the religion of any believers or any church or religion,” Pastor Michael Nolan.

A hand on the statue was also knocked off.

Pastor Michael Nolan is hoping the damage was just an accident.

Either way, he’d like to see someone come forward if they have any information.

“So we’re hoping that if someone did this intentionally, they can come get help and they won’t do it again to another church or any religious institution or place,” said Father Nolan.

The damage was reported on Sunday night, and Waltham police are investigating.

“I made my communion here. I went to CCD here in this church. It was a little personal for me,” said William Childs.

People who live in the neighborhood are pretty upset someone would remove the head on a religious statue.

“I look over the church every day and see that statue and sad to see it headless right now, and I hope they find whoever is responsible,” said Rob Sasso.

“To me, it’s just wrong. You should not destroy any property, let alone a church property, let alone something sacred,” said Christina Chew.

If you have any information, call Waltham Police.

