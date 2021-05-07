Mom surprised to find new home fully furnished

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A Phoenix mom got the surprise of a lifetime from a Cardinals legend and his wife. It came just in time for Mother’s Day!

After cutting the ribbon to her brand new home Thursday, Munira Abdulkadir thought the surprises were over. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona already helped the single mom build a house. “Amazing, I remember when we started building it from the ground up, and now to see it become a home, it’s a surprise,” said Abdulkadir.

When she walked through the doors Thursday, the house was fully furnished. “I was not expecting any of this,” said Abdulkadir. “I thought it was going to be a bare home.”

Through their First Things First Foundation, and the help of Aaron’s Inc., U-Haul, Brooklyn Bedding, and Sprouts, Kurt and Brenda Warner filled Abdulkadir’s new house with furniture and food. “We realize that God has blessed us to be here and be a part of this and to be able to connect with these programs,” said Kurt before praying at the reveal.

“When I was a single mom, started dating Kurt, and I thought, is there anybody out there to help?” Brenda recalled. “I would pray that God would tell somebody to put money in my mailbox just for me to be able to pay the bills.”

The Warners said God answered their prayers, and today they get to bless other families in need. “We always say full circle, so now to be in a position to help another family get to that place is really, really special for us,” said Kurt.

Thursday the surprise put smiles on faces as the Warners turned another house into a home. “Having a place to call home and be a forever place is a great feeling,” said Abdulkadir.

