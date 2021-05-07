Officer arrested, accused of filing false police report

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento police officer has been arrested and is accused of filing a false police report, the department announced Thursday.

The officer, 26-year-old Alexa Palubicki, is charged with two felony counts of filing a false police report and had been placed on administrative leave before the arrest. It is unclear what the reports were about.

Police said the information was brought to the attention of the department in July 2020 by other officers.

After learning about the false reports, the department said it launched a thorough audit of all “arrests and associated supplemental reports submitted by Palubicki over the course of her three-year employment.”

Part of the investigation included interviewing dozens of employees and reviewing footage from body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and surveillance cameras.

Search warrants were also served for cell phones and social media accounts that were associated with the officer, police said.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not tolerate dishonesty by any employee. In fact, our department mandates that employees bring misconduct to the attention of their supervisors and intervene when misconduct occurs. This individual’s criminal behavior has no place in the Sacramento Police Department. I am grateful for the other officers in this department who demonstrated strong integrity to come forward with information about this individual,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn in a statement released by the department.

Hahn said that other officers are on leave in connection with the case.

“There are additional officers that are involved in some form or fashion in the administrative review. There are additional officers on administrative leave, but nobody else has been charged with a crime,” he said.

The department said that to avoid further similar incidents, it has created an inspections and standards team responsible for recurring audits on arrest reports, body-worn camera footage and crime reports.

