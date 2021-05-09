Family cat dies in house fire caused by stovetop

National-World

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) — Fire crews say a family cat died on Saturday morning after a house fire in Dallas.

Just before 10 a.m. neighbors to 288 Southwest Applegate Trail saw smoke, heard the smoke alarms sounding from inside the house and called 911. Dallas Fire & EMS responded and when they arrived immediately requested a 2nd alarm because there was a large column of smoke coming from the house.

There was conflicting information on if someone was inside the home and firefighters quickly made entry to begin searching and got information she was not home during their search. Firefighters then went to work on putting out the fire and within minutes it was knocked down.

Crews found a cat had died in the fire on a second search of the house

Fire crews say the cause of the fire was due to a stovetop being left on accidentally. The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

