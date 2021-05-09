Kansas City recognizes Asian American and Pacific Islander community

National-World

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Today, music filled the streets of downtown Kansas City as people recognized our city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

It was a moment of celebration, but also a testimony of the hardship many within this community have faced.

“I was at a grocery store in a parking lot when a man told me to go back to where I came from ‘China doll,’” said Emily Weber.

For Weber, she said those words motivated her to be what she is today: a Missouri State Representative for District 24.

From politicians to business owners to community activists, Kansas City is filled with a rich Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

That’s why city leaders felt it was important to wrap their arms around this community; to recognize, acknowledge, and honor their presence and the impact they’ve had on the city.

Today, they officially made the month of May Asian American and Pacific Islander Month in Kansas City.

“It’s one thing to be there to stand against hate. It’s another thing to lift people up. It’s another thing to make sure that communities feel appreciated,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

