Metro Police charge convicted felon after road rage incident in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A 52-year-old man was arrested after police said he was involved in a road rage incident in Hermitage on Friday morning.

Metro Police charged Robert N. Davis, who is also known as Robert Johnston, with aggravated assault and gun possession by a convicted felon.

The arrest of Davis comes after police received a call that a man, who later was identified as Davis, “pulled alongside him during a traffic dispute.” After an argument between the two men, Davis is accused of pulling a pistol and threatening to shoot him.

According to police, Davis went to a restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard and the victim called police. After Davis left the restaurant, he was stopped by police on I-40.

During the traffic stop, Davis “initially denied having a gun, but subsequently admitted there was a pistol in the center console of his SUV,” police said.

According to Metro Police, Davis admitted to being a convicted felon in Florida. He is being held on a $125,000 bond.

