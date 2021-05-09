Missing person found in Lake Lanier

National-World

HALL County, GA (WGCL) — Investigators have found a missing person, who went missing at some point on Saturday after getting out of a boat in Lake Lanier.

Authorities have identified the missing boater as Anthony Saintil, Jr., 23, of Stockbridge.

On Sunday just before 1:00 p.m. Game Wardens located Saintil with sector scan sonar at the mouth of Balus Creek.

Officials tell CBS46 News, they confirmed the body with a remote-operated vehicle, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office dive team made the recovery in 44 feet of water.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted.

