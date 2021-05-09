Two artists travel by foot, horseback & boat to recreate ‘Picturesque’ art from the 1800s

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recreating art from the 1800s — that’s the goal of two artists traveling around the mountains.

Adventure artists Scott Varn and Mike Wurman have ventured 80 miles from Chimney Rock to Del Rio, Tenn.

It’s all part of a project with nonprofit Preserving A Picturesque America, to re-sketch pieces found in the original “Picturesque” publication.

To add a little historic flair, the artists are decked out in period clothing and traveling on horseback, by foot and by boat.

“We believe in preservation through the power of the arts,” Varn said. “It’s always had an impact on how people look at our environment, and it’s a wonderful gift to continue that tradition.”

They said the artwork will be featured in an exhibit in Asheville this fall.

