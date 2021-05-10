Driver flees the scene after hitting 3-year-old, the toddler was “bleeding from the head”

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are working to find the driver who left the scene of an accident after hitting a 3-year-old girl on Sunday.

The auto vs pedestrian crash happened around 3:30 p.m. outside of the Quick Mart near the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers arrived at the accident and found the toddler bleeding from her head. She was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston in an unknown condition.

A police spokesperson said the toddler was alert and breathing while en route to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck while in the parking lot of the location. The vehicle involved, believed to be a four-door sedan, left the scene before officers’ arrival. The investigation continues,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

