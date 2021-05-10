Mother Power: Mom turned bodybuilder Melanie Gonzalez

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — Saturday night in Honolulu the Maui Classic made its return, a bodybuilding competition. Triceps & biceps at their best otherwise known as the Ikaika Classic.

Leading to a Sunday Mother’s Day special, for mom turned first time competitive bodybuilder Melanie Gonzalez there was a lot to celebrate. In two divisions took 2nd place earning her a spot in the Nationals. Two years of dedication from Melanie and her entire family all paid off.

“In it to win it that’s always great right? Definitely being able to step on stage and see my vision come to an end that’s the main thing. Because of my age, I was a little hesitant. Most people do it in their 20s and 30s I was definitely all for it once I got passed the age number,” Gonzalez said.

Who has bigger muscles you or mom? Cody Krupp asked 7-year-old son Sebastien.

“Mom.”

By a lot?

“Yes.”

“It definitely has brought the family together Sebastien loves to do work outs with us he’s actually one of my biggest encourager when it comes to watching my meal plan,” Gonzalez said.

“I really like how she’s doing this and I am a big supporter of her,” Sebastien said.

“He’s the one that tells me mom make sure you don’t eat that or mom make sure you eat this your coach wouldn’t like you to do that mom,” Gonzalez laughs.

Melanie and family enjoyed lots of poke after her job well done.

