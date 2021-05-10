Officers fatally shoot man who rammed his SUV into a Massachusetts police station, district attorney says

National-World

Police shot and killed a man who repeatedly rammed his SUV through the doors of the police department in Leicester, Massachusetts, early Sunday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at a news conference.

The man managed to drive through the steel double doors and make it inside the station, Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said at the news conference. By the time officers responded, the SUV was back in front of the doors, Early said.

Officers shot the suspect, who appeared to be a man in his early 20s, after he got out of his vehicle and aimed what appeared to be a rifle at responding officers, Early said. No officers or passersby were injured, he said.

The man was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead, Early said.

On Monday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office identified the man as Zachary Richardson, a Leicester resident.

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, declined to answer CNN’s questions Monday about whether the gun was real, and whether Richardson fired any shots.

Antanavica said the ramming appeared to be an isolated incident. Two officers were automatically put on leave while the Massachusetts State Police investigates, he said.

There is surveillance footage of the entire incident, but it was not immediately available to the media, Early said.