Search for lost hiker in Columbia River Gorge; asks for public’s help

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who hiked the Horsetail Falls or the Rock of the Ages Ridge trail in the Columbia Gorge on Saturday to report if they saw a 71-year-old man who is lost in the area.

Joseph (Joe) Edward Dean, 71, was reported missing just after 8:30 p.m. after his wife received a text message saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail. WCSO said the area hasn’t been maintained and has been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

Deputies and 16 search and rescue volunteers arrived at approximately 11:00 p.m., and 40 more joined on Sunday.

Dean is described as being 6 foot 2 inches, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, yellow and black jacket, olive green shorts, gray hiking boots, navy blue face mask. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

Dean is an experienced hiker but wasn’t prepared to stay overnight.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dean is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-988-7300 and refer to case number PM21-22611.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.