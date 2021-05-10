Woman, 2 teens, hurt in boat explosion on lake

National-World

LANIER ISLANDS, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A woman and two teenagers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on Sunday after they were injured when a boat exploded at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and caused a dock fire at the lakeside attraction.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Brackett said a boat exploded at about 2:30 p.m. at the gas docks located at Margaritaville’s Port of Indecision on Lake Lanier. Several people were injured by the incident.

“Arriving units found a boat fully involved, an associated dock fire due to a jet ski that drifted away from the fire area and six patients to evaluate,” Brackett said.

The people who were taken to Grady included a 39-year-old woman as well as well as a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. The adult female was transported by Hall County Fire Services to Grady, but the two teens were airlifted to the hospital.

The other three people who were injured in the incident declined to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Brackett.

Brackett said the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause. The fire has been put out, he said.

