At least 9 killed in Russian school shooting

National-World

At least nine people, including six children, have been killed in a school shooting in the western Russian city of Kazan, according to state media reports, as authorities search the school building for a potential second gunman.

RIA Novosti reported that children were being evacuated from school No.175 in Kazan, which is in Russia’s Tatarstan region. A teenager believed to be a shooter has been detained. At least one teacher was among those killed, and four other people have been hospitalized.

Russian state media TASS reported that a second shooter may still be roaming the school, according to a law enforcement source.

The emergency services source also told RIA Novosti that there had been an explosion at some point in the school.

“There is heavy smoke,” the source added.

Twenty-one ambulances have been sent to the school.

This is a developing story, more to follow.