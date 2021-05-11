‘Heartbreaking:’ Leaders react to death of three-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — City leaders expressed frustration over the ongoing gun violence as well as preventable nature of the death of a three-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun over the weekend.

The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as 3-year-old Cire J. Walker of Milwaukee. Police said the boy died Saturday, May 8 at a home near 31st and Michigan after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally fatally shooting himself.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters Monday. “Right before Mother’s Day, I just can’t imagine.”

Barrett said the shooting adds to the ongoing chaos of gun violence in the city.

“It just goes to the insanity occurring right now,” Barrett said. “You have a felon, again, my understanding, who was not permitted to have a gun, leaves the gun unattended and a little boy dies.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley noted the issue of gun violence requires continued efforts by officials and community members.

“How do we solve this? It’s not one program, it’s not one law, it’s not just one policy, it going to take us, as a community, to step up and really have some tough conversations,” Crowley said.

Community activists echoed that sentiment.

“People are getting shot every day, and now it seems like people are being killed every single day,” activist Tracey Dent told CBS 58. “And we have to put an end to it, we have to continue to work together to end the violence in our city. We have to do this.”

The incident also sparked leaders to urge gun owners to properly store firearms so children cannot access them.

“It’s even worse because you know how easily avoidable it is,” Adam Campbell, an instructor at Brew City Shooters Supply, told CBS 58. “And you also know the total lack of responsibility someone has to have for an accident like this to occur.”

Campbell said he instructs all his customers to prioritize proper storage of their firearms as well as developing responsible ownership habits to prevent incidents like children from getting ahold of a firearm.

“Proper storage of your firearm. Think about it, plan on it, know the layout of your house, know where your kids’ bedrooms are in relation to you if you have a firearm,” Campbell said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the case. Police confirmed to CBS 58 he is a felon. Charges are expected this week.

Contributions to this story also made by: Victor Jacobo

