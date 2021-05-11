KC Water celebrates local students’ water quality project

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — KC Water is launching a floating wetland project created by three North Kansas City School District students.

The launch will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the pond at 81st Street and Troost Avenue.

Sixth grade students in NKC’s Students in Academically Gifted Education (SAGE) program needed a student-led project. They began learning about stormwater runoff and decided to create something that would help.

They built a floating wetland, a man-made raft that houses native plants and floats on the water’s surface. The soil, roots and plants provide food to fish and helps keep the water clean.

“The students asked KC Water for help with their idea, but they did the research, built the raft and even tested it to see if it would actually float,” said KC Water Education Curriculum Coordinator Kate Delehunt.

KC Water provided the equipment for the students to build the floating wetland.

