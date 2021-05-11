Woman killed on way to granddaughter’s birthday party

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Less than five months into the year, 11 people walking on the streets of Las Vegas have been hit by a car and killed. That includes a great-grandmother who was on her way to her granddaughter’s birthday party.

It happened at Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards on May 5. It was still light outside when the 66-year-old woman was walking across the street to get from one bus stop to another. She was in a crosswalk when she was run down. The driver never stopped, leaving her in the road to die.

“She was lively and funny and she was my best friend we drank coffee together every morning and know it’s a hole,” said Tiffany Walker, the daughter of victim.

Mary Katherine Gelino’s family remains in shock and disbelief.

Walker said she knew something was wrong that night though she never got a call from police.

“She just never came home. I had to phone the coroner’s office to figure out where she was and why she never showed up it was her granddaughter’s birthday party that night,” Walker said.

On Wednesday about 7 p.m., police said a gray pickup with a trailer hauling ATVs entered the crosswalk to make a right turn but ran over Gelino and took off.

“She was in the crosswalk. She has the right of way. It was just senseless,” Walker said.

Walker said she had to explain to the birthday girl why her grandmother missed her party.

“I just let her know that there was a car accident. Grandma got hit and that she died,” Walker said.

Instead of celebrating a birthday and Mother’s Day, the great-grandmother’s family came together to remember her life.

“Somebody out there knows. Somebody out there has seen that vehicle. They know where they live. They know who it is,” Walker said.

Police say the truck is a newer-model GMC pickup and will have damage. Walker said knowing who was behind the wheel won’t bring her mom back but it could get a driver off the road who didn’t look back after running over and killing a great-grandmother.

“I want to see that they never get a chance to hurt another family in this way,” Walker said.

Las Vegas police reported a jump in hit-and-run crashes in the first four months of 2021 compared to the year prior. There are a lot more people on the road as the pandemic subsides.

