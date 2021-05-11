Woman reported missing from Georgia found dead in Illinois; husband also missing

National-World

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a Georgia woman, who was found dead in Madison County early Saturday morning.

Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), 33, of Roswell, Georgia was found dead before 6 a.m. in the road near Route 143 and Goshen Road in Edwardsville. Investigators suspect foul play due to the woman’s injuries. Police said Dixson has no connection to the Madison County area. She was reported missing, along with her husband, on May 8 from their home in Georgia.

Her husband, Luther Henderson, 39, is still considered missing.

The Major Case Squad is currently working in conjunction with Georgia law enforcement authorities on the investigation. Anyone knowing information on his whereabouts or has information about Tykeisha Dixon (Henderson) is urged to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-4433.

