19-year police veteran fired for excessive force incident

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The City of Torrington fired a police sergeant following an investigation into a use of force incident.

According to police, Sgt. Gerald “Jay” Peters, a 19-year veteran of the Torrington Police Department, used excessive force on a suspect who was in custody back on May 23, 2020.

In one body cam video released by police, Peters could be seen aggressively pulling the suspect out of a wheelchair by the neck and restraining him on the floor.

In a second, Peters is shown using pepper spray on the suspect while he was sitting in the wheelchair.

The city said the suspect did not sustain any significant injuries.

Chief William Baldwin said that following a mandatory audit of the situation, it was determined that Peters violated department policy.

“Upon completion and review of the state police investigation it was determined that no criminal charges would be brought forth and [state police] referred the matter to the administrative/internal affairs of the Torrington Police Department,” Baldwin said.

However, the department said it then initiated an outside independent investigation, which was completed last month.

It concluded that Peters violated department policy by using the pepper spray. That’s what led to his termination.

“I am committed to maintain transparency and accountability for this department,” Baldwin said. “It is important to know that he actions of this officer resulted in the self-initiated inquiry into this matter and appropriate steps from within the department were taken to maintain a high level of integrity of this entire department.”

Baldwin said each officer will be held accountable for their own actions and that the actions of Peters were not indicative of the officers of the department.

