Firefighters respond to unique emergency — a kitty trapped in a car

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — You’ve heard about firefighters rescuing cats who are stuck in trees, but what about a kitten trapped in a dashboard?

That’s what firefighters at the Asheville Fire Department had to deal with Tuesday.

Fire officials said, after some mechanic work, they were able to free the feline .

They said the kitty has been named Dash in honor of the unique emergency.

