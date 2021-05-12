Man bound over for trial in death of 3-month-old son

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was bound over for trial Tuesday, May 11, for reckless homicide.

Jakob Ivy is accused of causing the death of his 3-month-old son last month.

Ivy has admitted shaking the baby.

The medical examiner ruled that this was a homicide, that the baby died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Ivy entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

His next court date is June 8.

