11-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in attack on elderly Asian man

SAN LEANDRO, CA (KPIX) — An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack and robbery of an elderly Asian man in San Leandro, police said.

The unidentified 80-year-old victim out for a walk along the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when two males approached and attacked him. A young male appears in a security camera video to be associated with the two, but he is not seen participating in the attack.

San Leandro police said officers arrested the two suspects at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, and that the 11-year-old suspect was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been carjacked on May 10 in Oakland.

Detectives were looking whether the juveniles were responsible for any other crimes in the area, police said.

There was no word on the search for the third suspect seen in the surveillance video of the attack.

